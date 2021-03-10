Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.07. Support.com shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 51,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.69% of Support.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

