Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.40 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $495.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Several analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

