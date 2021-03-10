Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $518.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.43 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. 163,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $67.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

