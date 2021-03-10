Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 2,645,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,770. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

