The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€32.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.50 ($38.24) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.15. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

