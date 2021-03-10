GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €23.50 ($27.65) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.34 ($35.70).

ETR:G1A opened at €32.00 ($37.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

