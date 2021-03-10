Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report sales of $206.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the lowest is $206.30 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $841.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $851.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $879.35 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $892.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 3,690,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

