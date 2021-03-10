Brokerages Set Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) PT at $23.67

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kraton by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 579,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,220. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

