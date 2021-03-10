Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 8.2%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $501.67 and last traded at $502.61. 1,907,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,696,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $551.84 and a 200 day moving average of $441.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.