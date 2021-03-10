NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
