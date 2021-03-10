Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $82.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.17 million to $84.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $325.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $331.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.25 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 132,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 382,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

