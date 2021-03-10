Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $36.73. 405,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,529. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.