Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

FRHLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,038. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

