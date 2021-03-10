CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,347. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

