Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

