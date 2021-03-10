$523.65 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $523.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.00 million. National Vision reported sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 720,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.29, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

