Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Target Price at $13.45

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PREKF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 3,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

