The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 40,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,022 call options.

Shares of WU opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock worth $7,593,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

