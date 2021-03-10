The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 40,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,022 call options.
Shares of WU opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock worth $7,593,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
