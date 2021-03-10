Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 4,438 call options.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.