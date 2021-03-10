JFrog Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 15th (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog’s (NASDAQ:FROG) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 15th. JFrog had issued 11,568,218 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. JFrog has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

