Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CorePoint Lodging Call Options (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 698 call options.

CPLG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $537.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

