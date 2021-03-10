Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 15th (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 15th. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 21,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS NRACU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for Noble Rock Acquisition Corp.

