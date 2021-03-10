Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 1,424,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,146,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
