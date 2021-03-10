Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 1,424,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,146,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

