$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 631,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.