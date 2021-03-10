Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 598,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,019,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.