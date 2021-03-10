Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. 393,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,901. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of -154.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.