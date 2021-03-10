SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SILV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

