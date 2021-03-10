$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

