Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $26.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $123.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $130.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.75 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,268 shares of company stock worth $6,112,204. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

