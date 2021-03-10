eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $110.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.67 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

eHealth stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 949,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

