Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Head to Head Survey

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 28.89 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -83.72 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -21.15

SpringWorks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halozyme Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.