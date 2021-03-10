F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Edward Knapp Buys 14 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp acquired 14 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £106.54 ($139.20).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Edward Knapp acquired 12 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,780 ($127.78).

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 745.70. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.