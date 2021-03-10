Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Alison Platt Acquires 603 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Alison Platt bought 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,282 ($42.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,593.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,410.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 79.28. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

