Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 67,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

