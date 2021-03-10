Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 88 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

On Friday, January 8th, Chris Carney purchased 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 178.65 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.30 ($2.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

