Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

SAMG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

