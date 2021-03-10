Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.69. 446,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 948,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

