$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.49 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

