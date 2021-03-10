Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

BURL stock opened at $304.11 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.83.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

