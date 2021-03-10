Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) fell 20.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.68. 8,884,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,311,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGG. Maxim Group began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.