22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 9.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,335,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,809,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

