LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 7.9%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 488,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,070,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 52,320 shares of company stock worth $160,247 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

