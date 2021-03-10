AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 151,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 171,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

