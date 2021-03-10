Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.68 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $42.68 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

