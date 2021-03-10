The9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 501 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 1.23% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NCTY opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

