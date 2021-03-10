Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $16.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

WM opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,047 shares of company stock worth $2,772,887 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

