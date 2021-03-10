NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 8%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. 1,609,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,002,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
