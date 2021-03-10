NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 8%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. 1,609,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,002,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

