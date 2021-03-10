Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 7.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $41.26. 897,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,394,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
