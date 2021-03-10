Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 7.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $41.26. 897,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,394,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.