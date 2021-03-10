Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $325.00 and last traded at $327.19. Approximately 5,322,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,862,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.33 and its 200 day moving average is $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

