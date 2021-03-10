$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $25.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.45 billion to $27.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $38.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,589,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

